RULH Disability Awareness Campaign

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District and St. Michael School-Ripley is conducting an Intensive Awareness Campaign in accordance with the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the Ohio Revised Code, and the State Board of Education’s Rules for the Education of Handicapped Children.

Each public school district, Ohio’s 16 special education regional resource centers, and the Ohio Department of Education are trying to identify children with disabilities, birth through age 21 who may be in need of special education services.

For children birth to three, a disability means an established condition known to result in delay or a documented developmental delay.

For children ages three through five, a disability means that a child has a documented deficit in one or more of the following developmental areas: communication, vision, hearing, motor skills, social-emotional behavioral functioning, self-help skills, and/or cognitive skills. For school-age students, a disability means that a student has been identified as having one or more of the following conditions: autism, deaf-blindness, hearing impairment including deafness, cognitive disability, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, emotional disturbance (SBH), specific learning disability, speech or language impairment, traumatic brain injury, and or visual impairment including blindness.

Your public school offers: Evaluation for all children with suspected disabilities birth through age 21; Education for all children with disabilities ages 3 through 21