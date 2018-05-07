Contract with Ripley Metal Works discussed by council

By Martha B. Jacob –

Members of the Ripley Village Council met in regular session on April 24 before a full council.

Mayor Tom Leonard, fiscal officer Brooke Butcher, Pete Renshaw, administrator and solicitor Tom Mayes were also in attendance.

Ripley Resident Betty Campbell spoke briefly at the meeting to address council regarding upcoming village cleanup day which has been scheduled for April 28 at 10 a.m. at the Ripley Library.

Campbell also reminded council that a meeting of the public and the Certified Local Government committee was scheduled for Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at the library. She stated that she had found some new grant funds used for participation in community services.

Mayor Leonard began a discussion about Ripley Metal Works, Ltd. He talked about a proposed lease, beginning with suggestions supplied by Ripley Metal.

The mayor told council that the lack of restroom facilities in the front of the Metal Works building was not an issue since the tenant had said they would use surrounding business restrooms. Council discussed other suggestions made by Metal Works.

Councilman Charles Poole and Councilman Alvin Wallace both stated that the issue with paying the property tax could cost the village additional dollars if the tax was increased above the $900 upper limit requested by Metal Works. Poole made a motion to change the lease terms as agreed upon by council, Wallace seconded the motion and upon roll call vote, all voted yea.