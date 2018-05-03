Western Brown to hold volleyball camps

Western Brown High School will be hosting its annual instructional volleyball camp for students entering grades third through sixth from 9-11:30a.m., June 5-7.

The cost is $25 per camper if paid on or before May 30, and $30 per camper if registered after May 30.

The camp will focus on the fundamentals of volleyball, including passing, setting, hitting and approach, serving, and floor work.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos Instructional Volleyball camp will be conducted by 8th year Varsity Coach Fite, with assistance from Assistant Varsity Jeanette Blackmond, Junior Varsity Coach Colleen Gaffney, Freshman Coach Amber Gibson, and both Junior High Coaches.

The camp will be run by returning team members of the 2017 Varsity Team as well as upcoming varsity players.

The Western Brown volleyball camp for grades 7-12 is set for 9a.m.-2p.m., June 5-7 and 9a.m.-12p.m. on June 8.

Camps are held at the WBHS gymnasium. Registration forms can be found at the high school or on the high school website under athletics.