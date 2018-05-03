The sectional tournament draws have been posted for local high school softball and baseball teams, and the Eastern Lady Warriors (9-3 at the time of the tournament draw) have received the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 13 West Union Lady Dragons (2-9) in round one of sectional play on May 8.
A win over West Union in round one would put the Lady Warriors up against the winner of the May 8 sectional game between No. 5 seed Minford (8-5) and No. 12 seed Portsmouth (3-12) on May 11.
The Lady Warriors were scheduled to wrap up their regular season on May 7 with a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game at North Adams High School with hopes of staking claim to this year’s SHAC Division I title.
Lady Warriors to face West Union in round one of SE District Sectional Tournament
