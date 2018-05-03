Lady Broncos take down Clinton-Massie to tie for 1st in SBAAC American Division

Western Brown softball team to kick off sectional tournament play with Withrow –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos entered their 2017-18 softball campaign on a quest to repeat as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Title, but they knew accomplishing the task would not be easy with skilled varsity softball programs from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington high schools that joined the league this year.

The Lady Broncos started off league play this season on a strong note, claiming a 2-0 win over Wilmington on April 5 and dominating for league wins in weeks that followed until they faced Clinton-Massie for the first time in league play on April 18. Both teams were unbeaten entering the April 18 game, but when the dust finally settled it was the skilled squad of Clinton-Massie pulling out a 5-0 victory to mark the first league loss for the Lady Broncos.

The Lady Broncos bounced back from the loss, showing consistent improvement in the weeks that followed by continuing to rake in league victories.

The Lady Broncos remained in second place in SBAAC American Division standings, working toward their league rematch against Clinton-Massie which was scheduled for their final league contest of the regular season.

On May 2, the Lady Broncos ventured to Clinton-Massie in need of a win to capture a share of this year’s SBAAC American Division crown.

In an impressive performance, it was the Lady Broncos dominating for a 13-1 win, rising back to the top in SBAAC big school division standings.

The Lady Broncos will share in this year’s league title with Clinton-Massie, as both teams finished with 9-1 records in the SBAAC American Division.

The Lady Broncos stood at an overall record of 20-2 following their recent win over Clinton-Massie.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to host Mount Notre Dame for a non-league game on May 5 to cap off their regular season.

As the No. 6 seed for sectional tourney play, the Lady Broncos will host No. 31 seed Withrow (0-12) in round one of the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament on May 7.

Facing off against some tough non-league competition during the regular season will certainly help the Lady Broncos prepare for their step up to Division I in post season tournament play this spring after competing at the Division II level last year.

“We have had a good year to this point,” said Western Brown head softball coach Blaine Wallace. “Our only losses have been to Lebanon and Clinton Massie, both of whom are ranked in the top 10 in the state. Everything we do during the season is preparation for the tournament. We our talented enough to make a deep run in the tournament and want to be playing our best at tourney time.”