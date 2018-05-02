Margaret L Wade

Margaret Loraine Wade, age 71 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the Locust Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a retired teacher for the Western Brown Local School District where she taught 4th grade at the Mt. Orab Elementary School and a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Loraine was born November 4, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Miller) Wade. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Janet Yochum. Margaret Loraine Wade, age 71 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the Locust Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a retired teacher for the Western Brown Local School District where she taught 4grade at the Mt. Orab Elementary School and a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Loraine was born November 4, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Miller) Wade. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Janet Yochum.

Ms. Wade is survived by her daughter – Stephanie McComas of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren; two nieces – Traci Barney and husband Tim of Williamsburg, Ohio and Janie St. Pierre and husband Nick of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Rodney Yochum of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 9:30 A.M Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Hank Albietz will be the Celebrant. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.