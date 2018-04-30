Hampton resigns as police chief

By Damon Huff, Champion Media –

Fred Hampton has resigned his position as Aberdeen Police Chief, according to Mayor Jason Phillips.

According to Phillips, Hampton received a police officer offer from Health Systems, the largest system of hospitals in Southern Ohio.

“After careful consideration, I realized the opportunity is too exciting for me to decline,” Hampton said in a resignation letter. “It has been a pleasure working with members of the village council for the past two years.”

Hampton said there were too many positives about his time with Aberdeen to name.

“To work with a mayor who honestly cares and is concerned for the citizens of the village has been amazing,” Hampton said. “The village is poised for continued growth, and I wish you much success with your upcoming projects and programs.”

Hampton said he would help recruit and train his replacement.

“Thank you for the opportunity to work for the village of Aberdeen and become part of the community,” Hampton said. “I wish the members of council the best and I look forward to staying in touch with you.”