Charles Harbottle

Charles “Art” Harbottle of Williamsburg, OH passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the age of 75. He was born July 26, 1942 to the late Leonard and Mabel Harbottle Sr.

Art leave behinds his loving wife Lillian Faye Harbottle, his adoring children Donna Bowen of Williamsburg, OH, George (Debbie) Harbottle of Georgetown, OH, and Cindy (John) Morrell of Vero Beach, FL; his caring grandchildren Jessica Pyles, Eddie M. Bowen Sr., C.J. Harbottle, Ashley Copas, Brad Harbottle, Ashlee Swartz, Tyler Morrell, and Becca Morrell; and 20 cherished great grandchildren; and a wonderful sister Carlene Simcox of Bethel, OH. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Art was preceded in death by a son Joey Harbottle, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.