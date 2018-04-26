Western Brown hosts annual track and field invite

Lady Broncos finish first of eight teams –

By Wade Linville –

Track and field teams of six high schools ventured to Western Brown High School on April 24, competing through the rainy weather as the home standing Broncos and Lady Broncos hosted their annual track and field invitational at Kibler Stadium/LaRosa’s Field in Mt. Orab.

After all events were scored, it was the Western Brown Lady Broncos finishing with a team score of 156 to take first place of eight teams in high school girls’ competition.

The Eastern Lady Warriors placed runner-up with a team score of 126.

Western Brown junior Brooklyn O’Hara ran for a first place finish in the girls’ 100 meter hurdle race, posting a winning time of 17.61.

Western Brown freshman Maycee Dunn won the girl’s high jump by topping the bar at 4-06 and placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16-04.5.

O’Hara also won the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 50.56, while Staggs placed second in the event with a time of 50.82.

Eastern’s Emily Fannin ran for a first place finish in the 800 meter run with a winning time of 2:38.05.

Eastern senior Cassidy Staggs placed runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.78, while Eastern freshman Emma Brown placed third in the event with a time of 18.02.

Eastern senior Madison Hopkins won the girls’ 100 meter dash with a finish time of 13.18 and also won the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.54.

Hopkins took first place in the girls’ long jump with an impressive leap of 17-06.5.

Western Brown freshman Bre Large placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.67.

In the girls’ 1,600 meter run, it was Western Brown freshman Aliesha Smith placing third with a time of 6:21.05. Smith ran for a fourth place finish in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:57.91.

Western Brown junior Sohia Leto won the girls’ 400 meter dash with a finish time of 1:02.77. Leto finished third in the 200 meter dash with a finish time of 28.25, while Large placed fourth in the event with a time of 28.28.

Western Brown senior Alanis Daugherty placed fourth in the 400 meter race with a finish time of 1:07.52.

Western Brown junior Carson Jones placed runner-up in the girls’ 3,200 meter run with a time of 13.11.03.

Eastern sophomore Emily Fannin topped the bar at 4-04 to finish runner-up in the girls’ high jump.

Western Brown freshman Dakota Jones placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 13-04.

Eastern senior Mikayla Farris finished runner-up in the discus event with a throw of 99-11, while winning the discus event was Blanchester junior Regan Ostermier with a throw of 109-00.

Western Brown senior Mary Sizer finished runner-up in the shot put throw with a toss of 32-00.50.

Ostermier also won the shot put event with a throw of 35-11.75.

Farris finished third in the shot put event with a throw of 28-11.

Western Brown sophomore Kiara Smith won the pole vault event, topping the bar at 6-06.

The Eastern 4×800 meter relay team (Brown, Fannin, Wills, Young) took first place with a finish time of 11:29.06.

The Western Brown 4×200 meter relay team (Leto, Large, Compton, O’Hara) ran for a first place finish with a time of 1:54.82.

Western Brown’s 4×100 meter relay team (Dunn, Darlington, Jones, Madison) placed third with a finish time of 56.80.

Eastern’s 4×400 meter relay team (Brown, Staggs, Fannin, Hopkins) ran for a first place finish with a time of 4:30.08.

Western Brown’s 4×400 meter relay team (Leto, Daugherty, Jones, Large) placed runner-up with a time of 4:34.58.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Western Brown 156

2. Eastern 126

3. Hillsboro 112

4. Blanchester 100

5. Western Brown B 35

6. Lockland 31

7. Miami Valley Christian 14

8. Eastern B 4

In high school boys competition, it was the Western Brown Broncos finishing with a team score of 179 to place runner-up of eight teams behind the meet champion team of Hillsboro that finished with a team score of 196.

The Eastern Warriors finished in fourth place with a team score of 75.

Winning the boys’ 1,600 meter race was Chase Easterling with a time of 4:51.45. Easterling also won the 3,200 meter race with a time of 10:08.24.

Western Brown sophomore Cade Eyre placed third in the 1,600 meter race with a time of 4:59.26, while Eastern senior Logan Lainhart placed fourth in the mile run with a time of 5:11.90.

Eyre ran for a third place finish in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:04.50.

Western Brown senior Elijah Smith ran for a runner-up finish in the 110 meter hurdle race with a time of 18.64. Smith placed third in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 47.75.

Western Brown senior Lane Sexton placed fourth in the 110 meter hurdle race with a finish time of 19.09.

Western Brown junior Wesley O’Hara won the 200 meter dash with a finish time of 24.21.

Western Brown sophomore Austin Hopkins placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.17.

Western Brown senior Rob Conaty won the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.65, while sophomore teammate Chance Moore placed runner-up in the event with a time of 54.89.

Eastern junior A.J. McKenzie placed third in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-06.

Western Brown sophomore Jake Finn placed fifth in the high jump by topping the bar at 5-04.

Western Brown sophomore Chance Moore took runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 20-10, while Bronco junior Josh Taylor placed third in the long jump with a leap of 18-01.5.

Eastern senior Troy Stamper threw for a runner-up finish in the discus event with a toss of 121-07.

With a throw of 47-01, Western Brown senior Zach Craig placed runner-up in the shot put event.

Winning the shot put event was Hillsboro sophomore Draven Stodgel with a throw of 49-05.

Western Brown senior Brandon Huddleston finished third in the shot put throw with a toss of 44-11.50.

Western Brown senior Jacob Haggerty placed runner-up in the pole vault event, topping the bar at 14-06.

In the 4×800 meter relay race, it was Western Brown’s team of Conaty, Easterling, Eyre, and Enzweiler running for a first place finish with a time of 8:54.17.

Western Brown’s 4×200 meter relay team (O’Hara, Sicurella, Moore, Williams) took first place with a finish time of 1:39.93.

Western Brown’s 4×400 meter relay team (Conaty, Moore, Hopkins, O’Hara) ran for a first place finish with a time of 3:40.49.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Hillsboro 196

2. Western Brown 179

3. Blanchester 81.5

4. Eastern 75

5. Western Brown 54.5

6. Miami Valley Christian 21

7. Lockland 16

8. Eastern B 6