Lady Rockets unbeaten in SHAC at 7-0

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets remained unbeaten in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play by capturing an exciting 4-3 league win over the Fairfield Lady Lions on April 19.

The Lady Rockets upped their SHAC record to 7-0 with the April 19 win on the road, leading the way in SHAC Division II play with the regular season quickly winding down.

After topping Fairfield, the Lady Rockets claimed three victories while competing in the Tiger Tournament April 21. During the April 21 tourney, the Lady Rockets captured a 9-3 win over Greenfield-McClain, a 10-6 win over Bethel-Tate, and a 13-3 win over Batavia to up their overall record to 11-7 on the season.

Six of the Lady Rockets’ losses this season came before the start of SHAC play as they ventured to Pigeon Forge, TN to face some very tough competition from around the country.

Fayetteville-Perry senior Paige Vilvens has once again been a driving force at the pitcher’s circle and at the bat for the Lady Rockets this season.

Paige Vilvens held a .566 batting average with 30 hits in 53 at-bats this season with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 28 RBIs. At the pitcher’s circle, Paige Vilvens had racked up eight wins with four losses and one save.

Fayetteville’s Zoe Vilvens held .508 batting average with 33 hits in 65 at-bats on the season.

Fayetteville senior Rachel Laney has also been carrying a big bat for the Lady Rockets with 24 hits in 49 at-bats and three home runs.