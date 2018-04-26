Bronco tennis team cruises to 10-2

WBHS tennis players nearing end to successful regular season –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School varsity boys tennis team, headed by coach Vince Roades, are nearing the end of a successful regular season on the courts.

The Broncos stood at a 10-2 overall record after another successful week of play, claiming a 4-1 win over the visiting Blanchester Wildcats on April 20.

The Broncos’ regular No. 1 singles player, senior Colston Roades, took a break from the April 20 non-league contest while stepping to take over the No. 1 singles spot for the day was junior Noah Hiler, who came away with a match victory. Hiler stood at a 7-4 individual record on the season as of April 21.

Colston Roades, as the Broncos’ regular top singles player, held an individual record of 6-3 on the season as of April 21 with two of his losses this season being third-set tie breakers. The Bronco senior is closing in on third place in career No. 1 singles wins at Western Brown High School with a chance of reaching second place in school history for all-time wins.

Wesley O’Hara (junior) has been playing as the No. 3 singles for the Broncos and is nearly an automatic win for the team at this position. He is 5-1 with only loss playing in a doubles match although he has seen limited action due to injury and as a dual sport athlete participating in track.

Carson Eyre (senior) has compiled a record of 7-3 playing various positions at singles and doubles.

Shawn Hull (senior) has been playing mostly doubles this season in 10-1 with only loss coming in singles play.

Jack Finn (senior) has been playing in the No. 1 doubles spot and is 9-2 on the season. Finn has been a nice addition to the tennis team after joining last season as a junior. His improvement has strengthened the team, replacing a three-year starter.

Caleb Fite (junior) is 9-1 on the season, playing multiple positions. His versatility is an asset to the team.

Cody Ryan (senior) is 8-2 playing at the No. 2 doubles for the team.

“We are having a successful season after a tough start with a couple of close conference losses early in the season,” said Vince Roades. “I feel the team is poised to contend for another league title down the stretch run of the season. I thought I would provide you with info about our team and season to date.”