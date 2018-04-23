‘Veteran’s Luncheon’ May 12

The Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a “Veterans’ Luncheon” beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 at the American Legion Post 367, 2944 Elk River Road in Ripley.

Everyone is invited out to spend a couple of hours with fellow comrades and enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill along with all the fixin’s.

County Veterans Service Officer Cheryl Childers will be giving an update on Veterans’ benefits and will be available to answer questions.

Questions or more information can be obtained by calling chapter regent Dee Watters at (937) 238-3568.