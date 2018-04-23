RULH pre-K program, ‘Quality Learning and Development Program’ recognized

By Martha B. Jacob –

In recognition of a commitment to quality and an ongoing dedication to the learning and development of children, the Ripley Elementary Pre-K Program has received a Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the state of Ohio.

Step Up To Quality is Ohio’s rating system for learning and development programs. Participating programs can earn a one to five star rating.

“I am very proud of our preschool teachers and aides.,” said Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School Superintendent, James Wilkins.

“Preschool provides the foundation of learning for all students, and the future is bright for RULH students due to the solid foundation being nurtured and developed in our preschool.