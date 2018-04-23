Ripley Village Council continues discussion on Metal Works roof

By Martha Jacob –

Ripley Council met in regular session April 10 and spend a portion of the meeting discussing village plans to put a new roof on the Ripley Metal Works building. The building is owned by the village but is leased by Metal Works.

During a previous special meeting held on April 3, Ripley Mayor Tom Leonard said he had received a quote from Mike Mootz of $50,000 for building demolition provided he gets the scrap metal and has a local dumpsite for the bricks. Councilwoman Nowana Bingaman said at the meeting that she really disliked the idea of putting a nice roof on an old building like the old Pants Factory structure that houses Ripley Metal Works. Councilman Charles Poole reminded council, that if Metal Works leaves the Village of Ripley, it will never come back and that it is important to the economy of the village.