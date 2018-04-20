William H Browne III

William Hamilton Browne III of Ripley, OH passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. He was born to the late William Hamilton Browne II and Ruth (née Carlton) Browne on January 10, 1946. William is survived by his loving children, Robin (Joe) Elliott of Manchester, OH, Willie Browne of Hamersville, OH, Mike (Eugenia) Browne of Mt. Orab, OH and Matthew Browne of Cincinnati, OH; cherished grandchildren, Brian Elliott, Kelsey (Kelty) O’Hearn, Brandon (Lauren) Browne and Darren Henderson; caring great-grandchildren, Brilynn, Cade, Karter, Lincoln and Kolby; dear sisters, Lucy Jo Ward of Cincinnati, OH, Susan Browne of Cincinnati, OH and Robin Ann Browne of Cincinnati, OH. Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, April 23, 2018 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Friends will be received from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial Tate Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.