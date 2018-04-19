Rockets down the ‘Hounds for third win

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets claimed a 22-8 victory over the Manchester Greyhounds while on the road April 13, marking their third win of the season and upping their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 3-2.

The Rockets returned to their home field on April 16 to suffer a 12-1 non-league loss to the Clermont Northeastern Rockets, and on April 18 they would suffer a 10-8 SHAC loss at home to the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, bringing their conference record to 3-3 on the season.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were scheduled to take on the Fairfield Lions on April 19, and on April 23 they will host the North Adams Green Devils.