Richard A. Sutton “Dick” was born October 27, 1936 to Archie and Catherine (Koewler) Sutton and passed away April 13, 2018 at the age of 81. He served on the Clinton County Board of Elections and was a member of the Blanchester Seniors. He was a long time member and Treasurer of the Clinton County Democrat Club. He retired from The Kroger Company after 49 years and loved playing Euchre with his friends, spending time with his family and his Catholic Church Family. He also loved supporting his Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He enjoyed meeting with his Ripley Classmates of 1954. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Cynthia “Cindy” (nee Hall) Sutton. Children: Richard (Melissa Zamora) Sutton II, Jeffery Sutton, Robert E. (Michelle A.) Sutton, Rhonda (Jim) Fugett and Ronald S. (Scarlett Kosar) Sutton. Grandchildren:Deirdre (Michael) Cherryholmes, Ashley (Dave) Richardson, Daniel (Hanna Allen) Fugett, Jessica Fugett, Brandon Sutton, Brock Sutton and Sadye Sutton. Great Grandchildren: Nolan Sutton, Lincoln Cherryholmes and Sawyer Cherryholmes; Step-grandchildren: Hannah Kosar, Karis Kosar; Step-great grandchildren, Aubrey Richardson, Jalen Richardson and Alyssa Richardson. He is also survived by his brother Steve (Donna) Sutton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Travis Fugett, brothers Joe Koewler and Bob Sutton, and sister Jean Bradford. Friends will be received from 5-8 PM on Wednesday April 18, 2018 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, OH 45107. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday April 19, 2018 at 11 AM at Holy Name Chapel, 747 S. St. Rt. 133, Blanchester OH 45107. Interment at St. Martin Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Blanchester Senior Citizens, 707 N. Broadway Blanchester, OH 45107. To send a note of condolence, please visitwww.tuftsschildmeyer.com