Lady Warriors on top in SHAC Division I at 7-0

The Eastern Lady Warriors remained on top in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I softball standings with recent conference wins over the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs and the West Union Lady Dragons, upping their SHAC record to 7-0.

Coming off a 22-8 victory over the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs in a league bout on the road April 12, the Lady Warriors upped their early season winning streak to seven games by topping the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs once again on April 13 by a score of 8-1 at Eastern High School.

Eastern’s sophomore pitcher Taylor Dotson put together an impressive performance in the circle to play a huge role in the Lady Warriors’ April 13 win at home, throwing for 12 strikeouts and walking just two batters.

Among those providing the Lady Warriors with some big hits in Friday’s win over the Lady Mustangs was junior Morgan Reynolds, who solo-homered in the bottom of the fifth inning over the fence in center field to up the Eastern lead to 3-0.

Reynolds homer was just the spark the Lady Warriors needed, as they would go on to score five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Eastern junior Allison Malott started off the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single over the head of the second baseman. Malott later stole second base. Then it was Eastern sophomore Jayden Koehler laying down a bunt and reaching base on an error while Malott made her way to third.

After Eastern sophomore Maggie Dorsey flew out to the Lynchburg second baseman, sophomore Kameron Tomlin hit into a fielder’s choice, but Malott would score on the play to give the Lady Warriors a 4-0 advantage.

Eastern’s junior catcher Andrea Edmisten singled to right field to bring home two more runs for the Lady Warriors, leaving the Mustangs trailing 6-0.

Reynolds then reached base on an error, and another Eastern run would score to widen the margin to 7-0.

Eastern sophomore Ashlee Minnix hammered out a two-out single to put runners on second and third for the Lady Warriors in the bottom of the sixth, setting the stage for a run-scoring single by senior Brittney Koewler. The Lady Warriors got a bit greedy on Koewler’s single, and it was Minnix thrown out at home plate while trying to make it a two-RBI single, ending the side. But the damage was done, and after an excellent sixth inning it was the Lady Warriors leading 8-0.

To ruin the Lady Warriors’ hopes for a shutout, it was Lynchburg’s Haleigh Snider hammering a home run over the fence in left-center in the top of the seventh. That was the only run scored for the Lady Mustangs, as Eastern was able to close out the side for the seven-run victory.

Edmisten batted one-for-three with a single and two RBIs.

Reynolds went two-for-four at the bat with a home run and a double.

Minnix batted two-for-three in Friday’s win with two singles and being hit by a pitch.

Koewler batted two-for-four with a pair of singles.

Malott went two-for-three at the bat with two singles.

The Lady Warriors followed up with a 19-1 win over West Union in a league game on the road April 17, but they would suffer their first loss of the season on April 18 while suffering an 11-0 non-league loss to the Western Brown Lady Broncos.

Following their loss at Western Brown, the Lady Warriors stood at an overall record of 8-1.