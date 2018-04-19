Lady G-Men top the Mustangs

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men split games in a double-header against the visiting Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on April 14. Coming off six straight losses, the Lady G-Men were able to snap their losing streak with sophomore Libby Scott pitching for a 9-8 Georgetown win in game one.

Georgetown junior Kim Seigla pitched well for the Lady G-Men in game two of the double-header, but it was the Lady Mustangs coming away with an 8-5 victory in that contest.

The Lady G-Men were back in action on their home field April 17 to suffer a 13-8 loss to the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division on April 17, and on April 18 the Lady G-Men fell to the Lady Tigers on the road by a score of 6-5, dropping to an overall record of 1-9-1 on the season.

The Lady G-Men were scheduled to face the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in a non-league game on the road April 19, and on April 21 they were scheduled to compete in the Carol Vice Classic.

The Lady G-Men return to their home field April 23 to host the unbeaten Williamsburg Lady Wildcats for a league game.