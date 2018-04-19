Georgetown hosts Vern Hawkins Track & Field Invitational

Lady Warriors finish 1st of 10 teams –

By Wade Linville –

Track and field teams from 10 high schools met at Vern Hawkins Field at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday, April 17. The calling was the popular Vern Hawkins Track and Field Invitational, and there was one team of Brown County to finish in first place among the 10 teams.

The Eastern Lady Warriors racked up a team score of 142 to win Tuesday’s Hawkins Invite, while it was the young women of Blanchester High School taking second place with a team score of 102.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished in fourth place with a score of 78, and the home standing Georgetown Lady G-Men finished sixth overall with a score of 62.50.

Eastern’s Cassidy Staggs ran for a first place finish in the 100 meter hurdle race with a winning time of 16.96, while placing runner-up in the event was Eastern’s Emma Brown with a time of 17.40. Staggs earned the Lady Warriors 10 more points by winning the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 51.21. Brown placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 52.21.

Eastern’s Emily Fannin won the girls’ 800 meter race with a time of 2:38.48.

Eastern’s Madison Hopkins won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.88. Hopkins also took first place in the 200 meter dash with a finish time of 28.61, and she also took first place in the long jump with a leap of 15-08.50.

Eastern’s Mikayla Farris won the discus event with a throw of 97-00 and placed runner-up in the shot put event with a toss of 29-02.

Western Brown’s Maycee Dunn placed runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 13-06.

Eastern’s 4×400 meter girls’ relay team (Brown, Fannin, Staggs, and Hopkins) ran for a runner-up finish with a time of 4:28.56.

Finishing third in the girls’ 100 meter dash was Georgetown’s Hailey Gregory with a time of 13.90.

Western Brown’s Madison Flischel finished fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.00.

Georgetown’s Trinity King finished third in the 100 meter hurdle race with a time of 20.00.

Eastern’s 4×800 meter relay team consisting of runners Emma Brown, Caitlyn Wills, Emily Fannin, and Loralei Young placed second behind the relay team of Batavia with a runner-up time of 11:24.18. Young ran for a runner-up finish in the girls’ 3,200 meter race with a time of 13:51.52.

Georgetown’s 4×800 meter relay team (Allyson McHenry, Desiree Carter, Madison Moore, and Laura Wood) ran for a third place finish with a time of 11:49.75.

Georgetown’s 4×200 meter girls’ relay team made up of Moore, Hailey Gregory, Hannah Gregory, and McHenry ran for a third place finish with a time of 2:00.74.

Western Brown’s Aliesha Smith placed third in the 1,600 meter run with a finish time of 6:23.69. Smith ran for a fourth place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:40.62.

Georgetown’s 4×100 meter girls’ relay team made up of Diana Stanze, Hailey Gregory, Hannah Gregory, and Carter placed fourth of 11 relay teams with a time of 58.37.

Western Brown’s Alanis Daugherty ran for a fourth place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:10.02 and ran for a fifth place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:40.84.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter girls’ relay team (Carter, Hannah Gregory, Hailey Gregory, McHenry) ran for a fourth place finish with a time of 4:55.37.

Dunn placed runner-up in the girls’ high jump by topping the bar at 4-08.

Fannin place third in the girls’ high jump (4-08).

Georgetown’s Laura Wood placed fourth in the girls’ high jump, topping the bar at 4-04.

Georgetown’s Kaylee Powell placed third in the girls’ pole vault (7-00).

Western Brown’s Mikayla Honeycutt placed fourth in the pole vault (6-06).

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Eastern 142

2. Blanchester 102

3. Clermont NE 81

4. Western Brown 78

5. Batavia 73.5

6. Georgetown 62.5

7. Bethel-Tate 41

8. Felicity-Fr. 19

9. East Clinton 18

9. Whiteoak 18

In high school boys’ track & field action, the Bethel-Tate Tigers placed first of 10 teams with a score of 101. Blanchester placed second with a score of 92.

The Georgetown G-Men led Brown County teams in scoring, placing sixth overall with a team score of 62.50. The Western Brown Broncos placed seventh with a score of 56, and the Eastern Warriors finished in eighth place with a team score of 51.

Georgetown’s Logan Doss won the boys’ long jump with a leap of 18-03.

Eastern’s Troy Stamper won the boys’ discus event with a throw of 123-08 and placed second in the shot put event with a toss of 40-07.

Georgetown’s Joshua Galley won the boys’ high jump, topping the bar at 5-08.

Georgetown’s Jonathan Strickland finished third in the long jump (17-03).

Georgetown’s Finn Tomlin won the boys’ 400 meter dash with a finish time of 53.96.

Western Brown’s Jacob Haggerty won the boys’ pole vault (11-06), while it took Western Brown’s Jake Finn more attempts, but he would also top the bar at 11-06 to finish runner-up in the pole vault.

Eastern’s 4×800 meter relay team made up of Cy Young, Owen Young, Dylan Lainhart, and Logan Lainhart ran for a runner-up finish with a time of 9:06.86.

Logan Lainhart placed third in the boys’ 800 meter run with a time of 2:14.31.

Georgetown’s Emerson Cahall ran for a fourth place finish in the boys’ 800 meter race with a time of 2:16.12.

Western Brown’s Elijah Smith finished runner-up in the 110 meter hurdle race with a time of 18.34. Western Brown’s Lane Sexton placed fifth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.52.

Doss placed fourth overall in the boys’ 100 meter dash with a time of 12.00.

Georgetown’s 4×200 meter relay team (Emerson Cahall, Riley Powell, Jonathan Strickland, and Will Mootz) placed third with a finish time of 1:42.78.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter boys’ relay team (Cahall, Tomlin, Joshua Galley, and Powell) ran for a fourth place finish with a time of 3:54.94.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Bethel-Tate 101

2. Blanchester 92

3. Whiteoak 77

4. Batavia 70

5. Clermont NE 69

6. Georgetown 62.50

7. Western Brown 56

8. Eastern 51

9. East Clinton 44.50

10. Felicity-Fr. 24