RULH students enjoy trip to Disney World

Submitted news –

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington music department had a very successful and fun trip to Disney World during its spring break.

Students participated in a Disney Broadway Workshop where they were instructed by a professional director (who has experience with Disney Broadway shows).

The students worked on acting, singing, choreography and performed the exact scene from the Beauty and the Beast show at Disney Hollywood Studios.

The students were also able to spend a day at both Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, as well as swimming at Cocoa Beach.

A special thanks goes to all of the staff and parents who helped chaperone the trip, as well as the RULH School Board and administration for allowing the kids to participate in this life-changing experience.