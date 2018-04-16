Eleanor Gray age 92 of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday April 12, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born November 12, 1925 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late Ray and Luetta (Gelter) Gulick. She was a homemaker and a member of the Liberty Chapel Church of Christ and the Decatur Fire Dept Auxiliary. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Chester Gray in 2001. Eleanor is survived by 3 sons; Danny (Jo) Gray of Russellville, Dick (Jackie) Gray of Winchester, Tony (Julie) Gray of Winchester, 1 brother; Wilson (Jill) Gulick of Winchester, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Funeral services will be Monday April 16, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with John Neu officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday April 15, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Friends and Families may sign Eleanor’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.