Western Brown’s Lane Sexton competes in the 110 meter hurdle race during the New Richmond Track and Field Invitational on April 11.

Broncos finish runner-up of 17 teams –

By Wade Linville –

Track and field teams of three high schools in Brown County made their way to New Richmond High School April 11 to take part in the popular track and field invitational hosted each year by the NRHS track teams.

Of the three high school boys teams of Brown County, it was the Western Brown Broncos finding the most success. The Broncos finished runner-up of 17 teams, bested only by the varsity boys’ track team of Milford High School that racked up a team score of 132 compared to the Broncos team score of 85 after all 17 events were scored.

The Georgetown G-Men, facing some stiff competition, placed 13th overall with a team score of 14, while the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays finished in 17th place with a team score of three.

Western Brown’s Chase Easterling topped all competition in the 3,200 meter run, posting a winning time of 10:18.61.

Western Brown’s Zach Craig threw for a first place finish in the shot put event with a winning toss of 48-11.5, and placing third in the shot put event was Western Brown’s Brandon Huddleston with a throw of 44-08.

The Western Brown boys’ 4×800 meter relay team made up of runners Easterling, Cade Eyre, Rob Conaty, and Scott Enzweiler placed third in their event with a time of 8:45.78.

Eyre also competed in the 3,200 meter run, placing sixth overall with a time of 11:06.34.

The Western Brown 4×100 meter relay team consisting of Austin Hopkins, Josh Taylor, Auston Brooks, and Wesley O’Hara ran for a third place finish with a time of 47.39.

Conaty ran for a second place finish in the 400 meter race with a time of 51.72.

Western Brown senior Elijah Smith placed fourth in the 110 meter hurdle finals with a time of 18.64. Smith ran for a sixth place finish in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 46.45.

Western Brown’s 4×400 meter relay team(Conaty, Christian Whisner, Moore, and O’Hara) placed third of 15 teams with a time of 3:39.05.

Moore leaped his way to a fourth place finish in the long jump, landing at 19-00.50.

Georgetown’s Joshua Galley and Logan Doss tied for fourth in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-06.

Georgetown senior Logan Doss placed seventh overall in the 100 meter dash to earn the G-Men two points.

Georgetown’s Finn Tomlin ran placed seventh in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.42.

Placing eighth in the 100 meter dash was Western Brown’s Chance Moore with a time of 54.61.

Western Brown’s Jake Finn and Jacob Haggerty wrapped up second and third place in the pole vault event.

Finn finished second with a vault of 11-00, while Haggerty also topped the bar at 11-00 to finish third, taking him more attempts than Finn.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS (17 events scored)

1. Milford 132

2. Western Brown 85

3. New Richmond 75.5

4. Goshen 68

5. Bishop Brossart 57.5

6. Williamsburg 53

7. Blanchester 38

8. West Clermont 27

9. CNE 26

9. Bethel-Tate 26

11. Batavia 24

12. Purcell Marian 17

13. Georgetown 14

14. Miami Vally CA 9

15. New Richmond B 4

15. Felicity 4

17. Ripley 3

In high school girls’ track and field action, the Western Brown Lady Broncos placed fourth of 15 teams with a score of 60.50. The girls’ team of Milford High School finished in first place with a score of 166.66.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men placed 10th of 15 teams.

Western Brown’s 4×200 meter relay team consisting of Bre Large, Audra Compton, Brooklyn O’Hara, and Sophie Leto ran for a first place finish with a winning time of 1:52.01.

The Western Brown 4×800 meter relay team made up of runners Carson Jones, Ella Brinkman, Alanis Daugherty, and Aliesha Smith placed sixth with a time of 11:39.17.

Western Brown’s Brooklyn O’Hara placed fourth in the 100 meter hurdle race with a finish time of 18.01.

O’Hara ran for a third place finish in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 51.51, while Georgetown’s Madison Moore placed sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.29.

Western Brown’s Bre Large placed fourth overall in the 100 meter dash with a finish time of 14.15.

Georgetown’s Hannah Gregory finished fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.34, and her twin sister Hailey Gregory placed sixth in the event with a time of 14.50.

Leto ran for a runner-up finish in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:29.78.

Large placed fifth overall in the 200 meter dash with a finish time of 28.54.

Jones ran her way to a sixth place finish in the 3,200 meter run, earning the Lady Bronco team three points to add to its total.

Western Brown’s 4×400 meter relay team (Large, Leto, Daugherty, and Brinkman) placed seventh with a time of 4:50.43.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter relay team (Desiree Carter, Hannah Gregory, Hailey Gregory, and Allyson McHenry) placed eighth of 15 teams with a time of 4:51.15.

Western Brown’s Audra Compton placed runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15-04, while teammate Maycee Dunn placed fifth in the event with a jump of 14-03.

Dunn tied for sixth place in the high jump event, topping the bar at 4-08.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS (17 events scored)

1. Milford 166.66

2. New Richmond 112

3. West Clermont 109

4. Western Brown 60.5

5. Williamsburg 51.33

6. Blanchester 41

7. Bishop Brossart 39.5

8. Batavia 22

9. CNE 20

10. Georgetown 11

11. Goshen 10

12. Bethel-Tate 7

12. Purcell Marian 7

14. Miami Valley CA 5

15. New Richmond B 1