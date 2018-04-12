WBHS volleyball to host alumni game Aug. 11

The Western Brown High School volleyball program will be hosting its volleyball alumni game at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The alumni game will take place in the Western Brown High School gymnasium.

The cost to pre-register is $10 per alumni player, while the cost is $15 per player if not pre-registered.

Registration fees, emergency medical forms, and T-shirt sizes are due by July 27 and can be turned in at Western Brown High School or mailed to the high school at 467 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 to the attention of Coach Blackmond.

Checks need to be made payable to Western Brown Volleyball.

Contact Western Brown assistant volleyball coach Jeanette Blackmond at jeanette.blackmond@wbbroncos.com with any questions regarding the volleyball alumni game.