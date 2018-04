By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors are off to a great start to the 2018 softball season. With their 11-8 win over the Peebles Lady Indians on April 11, the Lady Warriors rose to a 5-0 overall record and a 4-0 record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Warriors were able to pull of a 5-2 SHAC win on the road over the skilled Fairfield Lady Lions April 5 in one of their toughest contests so far this season.