G-Men snap early season losing streak

By Wade Linville –

After suffering losses in their first four games of the season, the Georgetown G-Men were able to snap their early season losing streak by capturing a 12-10 win over the visiting Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on April 9 to up their overall record to 1-4. It was sophomore Mason Caldwell pitching for the win, going three-and-a-third innings while walking only two batters and striking out two.

The Cardinals did manage six hits off Caldwell and there were three Georgetown errors during his time at the mound.

Georgetown junior Isaac Holland also saw some time at the mound in the win while also carrying a big bat. Holland struck out seven batters and went two-for-three batting with two triples and six RBIs.