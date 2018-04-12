Eastern’s Hopkins signs with Brescia University

April 12, 2018 Ripley Bee Sports 0
It’s official! Eastern High School’s senior track and field standout, Madison Hopkins, will continue her career in track and field at the collegiate level at Brescia University.
A signing ceremony was recently held for Hopkins with coaches, family, and friends present.
Front row, from the left, are Austin Hopkins, Madison Hopkins, and Doug Hopkins; back row, Travis Bogart, Luke Stoffel, and EHS track and field coach Tom Glasscock.