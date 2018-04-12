Eastern’s Hopkins signs with Brescia University April 12, 2018 Ripley Bee Sports 0 It’s official! Eastern High School’s senior track and field standout, Madison Hopkins, will continue her career in track and field at the collegiate level at Brescia University.A signing ceremony was recently held for Hopkins with coaches, family, and friends present.Front row, from the left, are Austin Hopkins, Madison Hopkins, and Doug Hopkins; back row, Travis Bogart, Luke Stoffel, and EHS track and field coach Tom Glasscock.