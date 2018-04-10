Michael R. Penny, husband of Christina Penny. Son of Linda and the late Owen Penny. Father of Brittany and Ashley Webb. Grandfather of Chase Stamper. Brother of Michelle Severt and Cathy Penny. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Michael, a resident of Mt. Orab, passed away on Wednesday March 14, 2018 at the age of 34. Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Sunday March 18, 2018 from 4:00 PM until time of services at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael’s wife Christina Penny. www.ecnurre.com