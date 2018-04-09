Ripley Council looks for grant monies to replace Metal Works roof

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Council met in regular session on March 27 in the absence of council member Alvin Lewis.

Mayor Tom Leonard informed council that he had received a letter from the Ripley Lions Club asking for a monetary donation for the annual fireworks show. Council decided to approved a $500 donation, but tabled the matter until fiscal officer Brook Butcher can move funds around in the general fund.

Leonard announced that Township Cleanup days are set for May 10, 11 & 12, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Community Yard Sale will be May 3, 4 & 5.

Village Administrator Pete Renshaw talked briefly about bid openings he recently had on the roofing project at Ripley Metal Works. The village owns the building.

“We had three bids,” Renshaw said. “ Five-Star came in at $245,350, Express Roofing came in at $435,000 and Brierly bid came in at $253,000. Some of our advantages are, with Express Roofing, they will bring about 30 workers and will begin the day after they’re notified they got the job.