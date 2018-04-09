Gladys M. Bishop-Hall, age 89 of Hillsboro, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio and Greenfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Laurels of Hillsboro Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Hillsboro, Ohio after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. She was born October 9, 1928 in Russellville, Ohio the daughter of the late Dewy and Florence (Rischforth) Puckett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – James W. Bishop and Donald L. Hall, six brothers – Leslie, Arthur, Floyd, Raymond, Donald and Carl Puckett and one sister – Dorothy Derrickson. Gladys was a longtime member of the Georgetown First Baptist Church and the Greenfield First Baptist Church and happiest when she was doing work and good deeds serving others. She was a hard worker, an avid gardener and seamstress of bears, quilts and other crafts. Gladys loved her children and grandchildren, making each of them feel special and loved, always putting them first above her. Gladys M. Bishop-Hall, age 89 of Hillsboro, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio and Greenfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Laurels of Hillsboro Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Hillsboro, Ohio after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. She was born October 9, 1928 in Russellville, Ohio the daughter of the late Dewy and Florence (Rischforth) Puckett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – James W. Bishop and Donald L. Hall, six brothers – Leslie, Arthur, Floyd, Raymond, Donald and Carl Puckett and one sister – Dorothy Derrickson. Gladys was a longtime member of the Georgetown First Baptist Church and the Greenfield First Baptist Church and happiest when she was doing work and good deeds serving others. She was a hard worker, an avid gardener and seamstress of bears, quilts and other crafts. Gladys loved her children and grandchildren, making each of them feel special and loved, always putting them first above her.

Mrs. Bishop-Hall was married in 1943 to the late James. W. Bishop and to this union was born three children – Gene Bishop and wife Tina of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Delores Thomas and the late Jerry of Congress, Arizona and Dale Bishop and wife Sally of Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1962, Gladys married the late Donald L. Hall and was blessed with two daughters – Jana Nolan and husband Paul of O’Fallon, Missouri and Christina Ross and husband Tim of Hillsboro, Ohio. In addition to her five children, she is survived by ten grandchildren – Shane Bishop, Kelly Fulton, Jeff Thomas, Nathan Bishop, Amber Kelly, Matt Nolan, Nikki Stroud, Curtis, Wyatt and Madalyn Ross; twenty great grandchildren; special niece – Lynnette Burns of Wilsonville, Oregon; dear sister-in-law – Roberta Klump of Ripley, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. A very special Thanks to the caring staff at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mark Current will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio. Following the burial, please join the family for a reception with food, pie and ice cream at 126 West South Street, Russellville, Ohio 45168.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenfield First Baptist Church, 250 Lafayette St, Greenfield, Ohio 45123 or to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.