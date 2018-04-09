Absentee ballot information

Absentee Ballots for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election will be available on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Brown County Board of Elections’ Office (first door on the left), 800 Mt. Orab Pike, Suite 111, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

As of January 2006, a qualified Ohio voter does not have to state a reason to vote by an absentee ballot, although the ballot must be applied for in writing. If you are properly registered to vote, you must submit your written request to the Board of Elections in the county in which your voting residence is located.

If you want to vote by mail, you may either call the Brown County Board of Elections office at (937) 378-3008 to request an absentee application, or download an absentee request form at www.electionsonthe.net or www.ohiosecretaryofstate.gov.