Willard McKinley, age 86, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Good Friday evening, March 30, 2018 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born April 2, 1931 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Joseph McKinley and Mary Lee Martin McKinley. On June 5, 1954 he married Mary Lou Hauke McKinley, who passed away on December 19, 2016.

Willard was an United States Army Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. A member of New Harmony Masonic Lodge # 435 F&AM and the Georgetown American Legion Post #180. Willard was a member of New Hope Methodist Church and had attended Fairview Church in Georgetown. He was also a clerk for Scott Township for 36 years and a farmer for all his life.

Surviving are his son, Dr. Tim (Shawna) McKinley of Georgetown, four grandchildren, Christopher (Allison) McKinley, Marissa (Nick Long) McKinley, Rebekah McKinley, and Josh McKinley, and a great-grandson, Lyle McKinley, sister, Lois (Arnold) Conwell, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Willard was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Louise Walker.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, where the Georgetown American Legion Post #180 will conduct full military honors

Friends will be received at Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave. Mt. Orab, on Monday, April 2, 2018 from 4:30pm to 7:30 pm. A brief service will be held at 7:30 pm with Pastor Joe Strunk and followed by Masonic Services at 7:45pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Fairview Church, 10989 US 68 Georgetown, OH 45121 or Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.