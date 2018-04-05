C103 Country Radio hosts 35th SHAC All-Star Games

10 student/athletes awarded $1,000 scholarships –

By Wade Linville –

A large crowd gathered at West Union High School on March 29 as C103 Country Radio hosted its 35th annual Southern Hills Athletic Conference Senior All-Star Games, a chance for local seniors in the conference to face on the hardwood one last time in their high school careers.

The evening kicked off with the girls’ senior all-star game. Representing the white all-star team were: Brooklyn Wylie, of North Adams; Baylee Justice, of Peebles, Lakyn Hupp, of North Adams; Matti Nichols, of Peebles; Sianna Mills, of West Union; McKayla Raines, of North Adams; Kaley Daniels, of West Union; McKinlee Ryan, of Peebles; Avery Harper, of North Adams; Grace Shope, of Fairfield; Blake Adams, of Fairfield; Haley Daniels, of West Union; and Haley Moore, of Fayetteville. The girls’ white all-star team was coached by Billie Joe Justice, of Peebles, Rob Davis, of North Adams; and Chad Hamilton, of Fairfield.

Representing the girls’ red all-star team were: Ashley Sowards, of Fairfield; Emily Pinkerton, of Lynchburg-Clay; Carli Reiber, of Fairfeild; Abby Blankenship, of Lynchburg-Clay; Maggie Fultz, of Eastern; Taylor Hesler, of North Adams; Megan Botts, of Whiteoak; Whitney Broughton, of Eastern; Alyssa Hoskins, of Manchester; Brooklyn Stout, of North Adams; Madee Shipley, of North Adams; Allison Day, of Eastern; Mikayla Farris, of Eastern; and CJ Hobbs, of Manchester. The girls’ red all-star team was coached by Kevin Pickerill, of Eastern, and Vohn Hoop, of Manchester.

When the smoke cleared and the dust finally settled, it was the white senior all-star team winning the girls’ game, 59-45.

Shope led the way in scoring for the white team with 12 points. Hupp and Harper also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points each.

Leading the red team in scoring in the girls’ contest was Shipley with 17 points. Farris also fired for double figures in scoring to finish with 10 points.

Following the all-star girls’ game was an auction to help raise funds for C103 scholarships to be awarded to SHAC student/athletes and the three-point shooting competition.

It was Shope winning the girls’ three-point shooting contest while West Union’s Eli Fuller won the boys’ three-point shootout.

Fuller went on to defeat Shope in the boys’ champion vs. girls’ champion three-point shootout.

Following the three-point shooting contest, the two teams of SHAC boys’ senior all-stars hit the hardwood to put on a show for the large crowd.

Representing the white team in the boys’ all-star game were: Jacob Call, of North Adams; Ryan Shupert, of North Adams; Brian Dunn, of Ripley; Jamie Combs, of Manchester; Bostin Robinson, of Peebles; Ryan Harney, of Ripley; Blake Smalley, of Peebles; Noble Walker, of Lynchburg-Clay; Eli Fuller, of West Union; Dylan Ison, of North Adams; Eric McLaughlin, of Lynchburg-Clay; Blake Hawes, of Peebles; Stephen Ross, of Whiteoak; Austin Hilt, of Lynchburg-Clay; and Clayton Ramey, of Fayetteville-Perry. The white boys’ team was coached by Rex Woodward, of Ripley; Greg Himes, of West Union; and Jason Iles, of Fayetteville-Perry.

Representing the red boys’ all-star team were: Gage Lucas, of Manchester; Tanner Arey, of Peebles; TJ Stivers, of Eastern; Garrett Vogler, of West Union; Josiah Staggs, of Ripley; Elijah McCarty, of West Union; Quinton Beatty, of Fairfield; Trever Yeager, of Whiteoak; Cody Gragg, of Fairfield; Tucker Ayers, of Fairfield; Colt Shumaker, of North Adams; Dare Minton, of Eastern; Tanner Utterback, of Manchester; Ethan Pennywitt, of Manchester; and Garyn Purdy, of Eastern. The red boys’ team was coached by Josh Arey, of Peebles, and Rob Beucler, of Eastern.

It was the white team leading the red team 40-25 at halftime of the boys’ all-star game, but the red team would rally in the second half to tie the game and send it into overtime. The red team would go on to pull off an 82-78 victory in overtime.

McLaughlin led the way for the white team with 16 points. Comb finished with 13 points.

Harney finished with 10 points.

Gragg led the way for the red team with 16 points. Purdy ended the night with 12 points. McCarty racked up 10 points in the winning effort.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Eric McLaughlin was the highlight reel player in the first half of play as he connected on some shots from three-point land to go along with a two-handed dunk.

McLaughlin went on to win the dunk contest at halftime of the boys’ all-star game, displaying his extreme hops with a windmill dunk, an alley-oop off the backboard, and a soaring two-handed, double slam. McLaughlin beat out North Adams’ Jacob Call to win the dunk competition.

Prior to the dunk contest, C103 President/General Manager Don Bowles announced the 10, $1,000 scholarship award winners. The 10 recipients who all earned high GPA’s and excelled in sports in which they competed were: Cassidy Staggs (Eastern), Bryant Lung (North Adams), Blake Adams (Fairfield), Tanner Arey (Peebles), Lakyn Hupp (North Adams), Matthew Mangus (Fairfield), Avery Harper (North Adams), Elijah McCarty (West Union), Whitney Broughton (Eastern) and Matthew Seas (Peebles).