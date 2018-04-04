Frank L. Casada, age 83 of Mt.Orab, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Batavia Nursing Home in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and owner of Frank’s Burger Bus. He was a longtime active member of Greenbush Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Ohio and loved gospel quartet music. He was born March 25, 1935 in Science Hill, KY, the son of the late William F. and Rosa Casada. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Lisa West, one son-in-law – Roy Spears and three brothers – Edwin, Glen and Bill Casada, Frank L. Casada, age 83 of Mt.Orab, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Batavia Nursing Home in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and owner of Frank’s Burger Bus. He was a longtime active member of Greenbush Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Ohio and loved gospel quartet music. He was born March 25, 1935 in Science Hill, KY, the son of the late William F. and Rosa Casada. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Lisa West, one son-in-law – Roy Spears and three brothers – Edwin, Glen and Bill Casada,

Mr. Casada is survived by his loving wife of over forty years, Janet Casada; five children – Eddie Casada (Tracy) of Somerset, Kentucky; Bonita (Casada) Spears of Somerset, Kentucky; Bobby Hardbottle (Connie Carman) of Williamsburg, Ohio; Frank L. Casada II (Nancy) of Bronston, Kentucky and Randy Casada (Sandy) of Somerset, Kentucky; nine grandchildren – Courtney Wainscott, Brittany Wainscott, Cassandra (Casada) Daniels, Nick Casada, Amanda (Casada) Osborne, Jami Ashley, Tiffany (Spears) Bertram, Drew Casada and Shauntay (Casada) Huddleston and many great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Mike Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Greenbush Baptist Church , 15977 Edgington Road, Williamsburg OH 45176.