Gov. Kasich asks Trump for disaster relief

In the wake of last month’s severe weather and flooding along the Ohio River and its tributaries, Governor John R. Kasich today asked the President for a Major Disaster Declaration so local governments saddled with infrastructure damage can begin the rebuilding process.

“The greatest impact from this incident is damage to critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and public buildings,” Kasich said in a letter to the President. “There are reports of hundreds of road washouts. Some of these projects will require extensive engineering and design before construction can even begin, resulting in prolonged road closures, extensive detours and dangerous traveling conditions.”

Kasich issued an emergency proclamation Feb. 24 that ultimately included 20 Ohio counties. A joint preliminary damage assessment, conducted by local, state and federal emergency management officials in mid-March, documented damages to county, village and township roads, bridges and public buildings totaling $44 million. An additional $20 million in damages occurred to state highways. Thanks in part to previous mitigation efforts, an estimated $19.9 million in additional damages were prevented.

Counties covered by Kasich’s request for federal assistance include: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Noble, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.