David K Moore

USN Captain David Keith Moore (ret.), age 79 of Irving, Texas and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died February 7, 2018 at his residence. He was a 1956 graduate of Georgetown High School. He earned an Aeronautical Engineering degree from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and his Masters degree from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterrey, California. He taught at Annapolis, North Lake Community College and tutored several willing students over the years. He loved his country and the bonds that were built across the years and countries he visited. He spoke often of both, retiring after twenty-seven years of service from the United States Navy where he was a P3 pilot, Squadron Commander and Captain. He was a proud part of the USN family, which is where he was dubbed “Dinty” by his comrades. He lived his life with enthusiasm, and his gregarious personality and wicked sense of humor captured the hearts of those that met him. His love for his family and friends was apparent to anyone fortunate enough to have shared time at his dinner table. He opened his door to many and never disappointed with his mixture of extraordinary experiences and tall tales. His appreciation for music began early on in grade school where he picked up his beloved tuba. He was an active member of the New Horizons band in Dallas, Texas. He also lent his booming bass voice to several choirs over the years. The house was always filled with music, and often would be challenged to “name that tune” from the man who knew them all. For several years, he and his wife Jewel cut many a rug with their dancing skills as members of the Clear Lake Square dance Club in Houston, Texas. Golf was yet another passion that provided an opportunity to spend time with Jewel, family and many dear friends at Hackberry Creek Country Club. He was born October 25, 1938 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Karl F. Moore and Beatrice E. (Ellis) Vance. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Robin. He is survived by the love of his life and dancing partner of fifty-eight years – Jewel (Snider) Moore, whom he married June 11, 1960; two daughters – Diana Groux of Houston, Texas and Chris Waits of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers – Kenny Moore of Virginia and Kerry Moore of Kentucky; one sister – Patty Mahaffey of Ohio and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. April 14, 2018 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with Military Honors by the United States Navy. A reception will be held following the services at the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33134 (donate@copdfoundation.org) or to the American Heart Association. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com