Brenda A Parker

Brenda Ann Parker, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Mercy Health Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a cook at Parker's Pizza in Georgetown, Ohio for thirty-three years. Mrs. Parker was born August 7, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late George Russell and Patsy Ann (Lucas) Ernst.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband – Tim Parker; two sons – Michael Allen Parker of Bethel, Ohio and Rusty Aaron Parker (Rebecca) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandsons – Owen Joseph Leach, Isaiah David Michael Parker, Jayden Aaron Parker, Carson Michael Parker and Jaxon Rylan Parker; two brothers – Edward Ernest of Tennessee and Michael Ernst (Theresa) of Moscow, Ohio; one sister – Ruthie McIntosh (fiancé – Hal Long) of Georgetown, Ohio; a special brother-in-law – Joe McIntosh of Georgetown, Ohio; a special niece – Makenna McIntosh and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Larry Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 3 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.