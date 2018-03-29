Local track teams spring into action

Georgetown hosts Vern Hawkins Invite –

By Wade Linville –

Spring is finally here, and so has another season of another season of high school sports. Some local track and field teams kicked off the 2018 spring sports season by competing in the early Vern Hawkins Invitational at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School on Monday, March 26.

It was the Eastern Lady Warriors taking firs place of eight teams in this year’s Hawkins Invite, compiling a team score of 160, well ahead of the runner up team from Goshen that finished with a team score of 99.

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets finished in third place with a team score of 76, while the home standing Georgetown Lady G-Men finished fourth with a score of 66.

Eastern’s Cassidy Staggs ran for a first place finish in the 100 meter hurdle race with a winning time of 16.62. Staggs went on to win the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 53.61.

Eastern’s Emma Brown ran for a third place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.9, and finished second in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 54.50.

Eastern’s Madison Hopkins won the girls’ long jump with a leap of 16-03, and placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.93. Hopkins also placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.65.

Eastern’s Mikayla Farris won the girls discus throw with a launch of 89-00 and finished runner-up in the shot put event with a throw of 30-03.

Fayetteville’s Rachel Laney won the shot put event with a toss of 30-10.25.

Georgetown’s Hannah Gregory placed third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.87.

Georgetown’s 4×200 meter relay team consisting of Madison Moore, Hailey Gregory, Hannah Gregory, and Danielle Williamson ran for a first place finish with a time of 2:01.56.

Fayetteville-Perry’s 4×200 meter girls relay team (Cora Hansel, Alison Whitley, Tiffany Snider, and Paige Lockwood) placed runner-up with a time of 2:07.18.

Fayetteville-Perry’s Cecilia Murphy won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:16.43, while Eastern’s Loralei Young finished runner-up in the event with a time of 6:32.52.

Young won the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 14:56.

Eastern’s 4×400 meter relay team made up of Fannin, Brown, Staggs and Hopkins ran for a first place finish with a time of 4:47.

Murphy finished runner-up in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:47.68.

Fayetteville-Perry’s Paige Lockwood won the 400 meter dash with a time 1:12.27.

Georgetown’s Danielle Williamson placed third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:14.90.

Eastern’s Emily Fannin won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:45.96.

Georgetown’s 4×100 meter girls relay team took first place with a winning time of 58.78.

Goshen had two girls’ relay teams competing in Monday’s meet, and the Goshen “A” team consisting of Jessica Benson, Erin Ashley, Kelsey Salmons, and Hannah Lambert ran for first place finish in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 12:48.81.

Eastern also had two girls teams competing in the relays, and the Lady Warrior 4×800 meter relay team made up of Sierra Mitchell, Hailey Price, Tay Peters, and Abby Gillespie finished runner-up with a time of 13:46.97.

Lockwood placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 12-01.50.

Fannin placed runner-up in the girls high jump by topping the bar at 4-06.

Georgetown’s Kaylee Powell placed runner-up in the pole vault, topping the bar at 6-06.

HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Eastern 160

2. Goshen A 99

3. Fayetteville 76

4. Georgetown 66

5. Whiteoak 60

6. Bethel-Tate 56

7. Manchester 24

8. Goshen B 12

In high school boys track and field action, it was the Bethel-Tate Tigers winning the Hawkins Invite with a team score of 132.5. Goshen finished runner-up with a score of 122, and Whiteoak placed third with a score of 121.

The Georgetown G-Men outperformed Brown County teams with a score of 77.5 to place fourth in this year’s Hawkins Invite. Eastern finished fifth of eight teams with a score of 69.5, while the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets placed sixth with a score of 49.5.

Georgetown’s Finn Tomlin ran for a first place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.03.

Eastern’s Dyllan Schneider placed fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.25.

Georgetown’s Logan Doss won the boys long jump with a leap of 19-08.5.

Georgetown’s Tanner Ellis ran for a runner-up finish in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:14.52.

Eastern’s Logan Lainhart placed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:17.12.

Eastern’s Troy Stamper won the discus throw with a toss of 133-08. Stamper placed second in the shot put event with a throw of 39-02.75.

Fayetteville’s Hunter Jester placed fourth in the shot put event with a throw of 35-02.50.

Georgetown’s 4×800 meter relay team consisting of Aaron Teegarden, Tanner Ellis, Joshua Galley, and Finn Tomlin placed runner-up behind Bethel-Tate with a time of 9:20.53.

Fayetteville’s Garrett Lewis placed runner-up in the 110 meter hurdle race with a time of 18.24.

Georgetown’s 4×200 meter relay team made up of Morgan Fleming, Noah Bishop, Will Mootz, and Riley Powell ran for a fourth place finish with a time of 1:49.28.

Eastern’s Cy Young placed fourth in the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:20.50.

Georgetown’s 4×100 meter relay team (Galley, Logan Doss, Jonathan Strickland, and Mootz) placed third with a time of 50.61. Young ran for a third place finish in the 3,200 meter race with a time of 11:33.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter relay team (Galley, Tomlin, Strickland, and Ellis) placed third with a time of 3:53.

Galley placed runner-up in the boys high jump, topping the bar at 5-06.

HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Bethel-Tate 132.5

2. Goshen A 122

3. Whiteoak 121

4. Georgetown 77.5

5. Eastern 69.5

6. Fayetteville 49.5

7. Manchester 37

8. Goshen B 5