David A Osborne

David Allan Osborne, age 56, formerly of Ripley, OH passed away Tuesday March 27, 2018 at his residence in Ameila, OH. David was born July 16, 1961 in Maysville to William and Thelma Pugh Osborne. He was a longtime employee of Honda East where he was an ASE Master Mechanic. Our strong warrior fought a courageous battle with 3 cancers in the past 3 years. In December David was diagnosed with terminal Brain Cancer. He was given only a few weeks survival rate and he fought each day to spend time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 28 years Kimberly Pollitt Osborne; his daughter Elizabeth (Rodney) Messer; 3 sons Bryan (Amanda) Osborne; Marc Osborne; Joey (Jade) Osborne; 4 loving grandchildren Keyera, Lilly, Emma and Ella; his brother Ronnie (Connie) Osborne and his sister Sandy (Mike) Pretty. David is at peace now with his late dog Lexi that passed this year and is survived by Mooch, Lucy and Jack. Services for David Osborne will be 7:00 pm Saturday March 31, 2018 at Brell & Son Funeral Home Chaplain Bonnie Bohn officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers David requests that donations be made to Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (ARF), P.O. Box 464, Ameila, OH 45102 Condolences at www.brellandson.com