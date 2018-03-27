Norma L Carpenter

Norma Lee Carpenter, age 87 of Felicity, Ohio died Friday, March 23, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Williamsburg, Ohio. She was retired from the US Shoe Corporation, a homemaker and a member of the Higginsport Christian Church. Mrs. Carpenter was born October 29, 1930 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Darlington) Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years – Harold Glenn Carpenter in 2016; eight sisters – Delores McCarty, Margie Vaughn, Garnett Snider, Shirley Estep, Leola Cline, Geraldine Benter, Judy Davis and Wanda Hinton and one brother – Charles Coleman, Jr.. Norma Lee Carpenter, age 87 of Felicity, Ohio died Friday, March 23, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Williamsburg, Ohio. She was retired from the US Shoe Corporation, a homemaker and a member of the Higginsport Christian Church. Mrs. Carpenter was born October 29, 1930 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Darlington) Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years – Harold Glenn Carpenter in 2016; eight sisters – Delores McCarty, Margie Vaughn, Garnett Snider, Shirley Estep, Leola Cline, Geraldine Benter, Judy Davis and Wanda Hinton and one brother – Charles Coleman, Jr..

Mrs. Carpenter is survived by three daughters – Glenda Updike and husband David of Higginsport, Ohio, Roxanne Robinson and husband Terry of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rebecca Wylie and husband Ken of Williamsburg, Ohio; one son – Jeff Carpenter and wife Patty of Cincinnati, Ohio; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; three sisters – Edna McKenzie and husband Roy of Ripley, Ohio, Doni Lewis and husband Wayne of Hillsboro, Kentucky, Bonnie Humphries and husband William of Hillsboro, Kentucky and one brother – Gilbert Coleman and wife Barbara of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Bill Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.