Learning Cuneiform at RULH

Cuneiform script is one of the earliest forms of writing. Cuneiform was invented by the Sumerians and can be traced back to about 8,000 BC. It developed from the pictographs, and other symbols used to represent trade goods and livestock on clay tablets. It is distinguished by its wedge-shaped marks made by means of a blunt reed for a stylus. The name cuneiform itself simply means, “wedge-shaped”.

A few weeks ago, the 6th grade class at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle school started our unit on the early civilizations in the Eastern Hemisphere. One of the first civilizations in the Fertile Crescent was Mesopotamia. Sumer was one of the first city-states to develop and their early form of writing was cuneiform. The students had a great time writing their names in cuneiform!