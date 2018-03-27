Cheryl F Fite

Cheryl Faith Fite, age 60 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker, caregiver and a member of the Greenbush Baptist Church. Cheryl was born March 27, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Elsie Faye (Bush) Mulloy of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Roland Mulloy. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister – Margaret Ann Mulloy; father and mother-in-law – Carl and Dorothy (McKenzie) Fite and grandparents – Clarence and Wilda (Miracle) Bush and Clarence and Mayme (Carr) Mulloy. Cheryl Faith Fite, age 60 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker, caregiver and a member of the Greenbush Baptist Church. Cheryl was born March 27, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Elsie Faye (Bush) Mulloy of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Roland Mulloy. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister – Margaret Ann Mulloy; father and mother-in-law – Carl and Dorothy (McKenzie) Fite and grandparents – Clarence and Wilda (Miracle) Bush and Clarence and Mayme (Carr) Mulloy.

Mrs. Fite is survived by her husband of forty-four years – Richard Carl Fite, whom she married on March 22, 1974; six children – Nathan Fite and wife Sherry of New Richmond, Ohio, Jeremy Fite and wife Heather and Heather Daugherty and husband James all of Hamersville, Ohio, Rachel Flischel of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Sheri Strzelecki and husband Steven of Wixom, Michigan and Sandi Osborne and husband Cory of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Lillian Fite, Griffin, Hannah, Maddax and Andrew Fite, Alanis, Gage and Alliegh Daugherty and Madison Flischel; two sisters – Charlene Hathorn and husband Dave of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Charlotte Hope Conover and husband Philip of Winchester, Ohio and three sisters-in-law – Sabrina Crank and husband Rick of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Paula Suttman and husband Mark of Norwood, Ohio and Vanessa Kirchoff of Mason, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11 :00 A .M. Thursday , March 29 , 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 :00 P .M. – 8 :00 P.M. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 277, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com