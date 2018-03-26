Thomas Drott

Thomas “Tommy” Drott age 43 of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday Thomas “Tommy” Drott age 43 of Russellville, OH, passed away

March 22, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a result of a farming accident. He was born March 21, 1975 in Cincinnati, OH the son of Charles and Betsy (Klump) Drott.

Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents; Clyde and Violet Klump, Norman and Mary Fisher and Charles J. Drott.

Tommy is survived by his parents Charles and Betsy Drott of Russellville, wife; Amanda Drott of New Richmond, daughter; Skylar Drott of Russellville, son; Justin Drott of Russellville, sister; Amy Edwards and husband Todd of Fairmount, GA, several nieces, nephews and a great niece.

A graveside service will be held Monday March 26, 2018 at 1:30 pm at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Ronnie Moffett will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville prior to the service.

Following the service, the family will receive friends at the Russellville Masonic Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Life Squad, PO Box 187, Russellville, OH 45168 or the Brown County Cattleman’s Association. Friends and Families may sign Tommy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com