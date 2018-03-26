Emma J Holland

Emma Jewel Holland age 80 of Russellville, OH, passed away Friday March 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born July 4, 1937 in Wolf County, KY, the daughter of the late Taylor Centers and Tiny (Hobbs) Centers. She worked at Senco and retired from at Ethicon. Emma Jewel Holland age 80 of Russellville, OH, passed away Friday March 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born July 4, 1937 in Wolf County, KY, the daughter of the late Taylor Centers and Tiny (Hobbs) Centers. She worked at Senco and retired from at Ethicon.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by son Chuck Holland.

Emma is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Holland of Russellville, 1 son; Greg Holland and wife Bambie of Withamsville, OH, 2 daughters; Lisa Brate and husband Bob of Russellville, Shannon Davis and husband Tod of Liberty Twp, OH, 2 sisters; Wanda Burkhardt and Betty Wright both of Madison, IN, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.