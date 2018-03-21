Sheree L Hughes

Sheree Lynn Hughes of Owensville passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the age of 61, she was born to William and Kathleen Gamble. Sheree is survived by her husband Jack Ray Hughes; grandchildren Hailey and Kaitlyn Hughes of Batavia; sisters Rhonda (Bud) Wilson, Sandra (Eddie) Gruenemieier, and Ada Gamble; parents William and Marilyn Gamble; nephew Dean Gamble along with numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother Kathleen, Sheree is preceded in death by her son Jack Ray Hughes, and a sister Billie Gamble. There will be a funeral service Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St. in Mt. Orab. Family and friends will be received starting at 6:00 pm until the time of service. Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.