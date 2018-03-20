Sam Cartwright , 90, of Cincinnati formerly of Sardinia passed away Saturday March 17, 2018 at Mt Washington Care Center in Cincinnati. He was the former owner of Cartwright’s Drug Store in Sardinia. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Shawn and Brian, and 1 granddaughter, Lynn Augline.

He is survived by his wife Delores, 1 son Joel (Karen) Cartwright , 5 grand, 5 great grand and 3 great great grand children.

Mass of Eternal Rest will be held Friday March 23, 2018 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Arnheim. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the church hall and burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home is serving the family