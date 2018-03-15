SHAC awards basketball all-stars

Brown County players recognized during Winter Sports Awards Banquet –

By Wade Linville –

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference held its annual Winter Sports Awards Banquet at Fairfield High School, March 11, and among those receiving awards were this year’s boys and girls All-SHAC basketball teams. In high school boys SHAC standings, it was the West Union Dragons claiming this year’s Division I title with a 10-3 record in conference play. The Eastern Warriors and the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays tied for second in SHAC Division I standings with 8-5 records in conference play. Winning the SHAC small school division was the Peebles Indians with an 11-2 conference record, while the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets finished runner-up in SHAC Division II standings with a 6-7 record in SHAC play. Earning spots on this year’s All-SHAC Team of boys basketball all-stars were: Tanner Arey (Peebles), Eric McLaughlin (Lynchburg-Clay), Tucker Ayres (Fairfield), Damin Pierson (Lynchburg-Clay), Jamie Combs (Manchester), Bostin Robinson (Peebles), Cody Gragg (Fairfield), Ryan Rothwell (West Union), Marcus Hamilton (Eastern), Jaki Royal (Ripley), Ryan Harney (Ripley), Hunter Ruckel (Eastern), Elijah McCarty (West Union), Bowen Tomlin (West Union), Austin McCormick (North Adams), Luke Wiederhold (Fayetteville-Perry), and Trever Yeager (Whiteoak).

In SHAC high school girls final standings, the Eastern Lady Warriors and North Adams Lady Green Devils shared in the SHAC Division I title with 12-1 records in conference play. The Fairfield Lady Lions finished first in SHAC Division II. The Ripley Lady Jays finished fourth in SHAC Division I standings while the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets finished fourth in SHAC Division II standings. Named to this year’s All-SHAC Team of girls basketball all-stars were: Whitney Broughton (Eastern), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), Sydnie Cox (Manchester), Grace McDowell (North Adams), Carlee Daulton (Ripley), Cecilia Murphy (Fayetteville), Mikayla Farris (Eastern), Alexa Pennington (Eastern), Zoe Fittro (Lynchburg-Clay), Morgan Reynolds (Eastern), Avery Harper (North Adams), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg-Clay), Lakyn Hupp (North Adams), Grace Shope (Fairfield), and Jacey Justice (Peebles). Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott received this year’s SHAC Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award, while Peebles’ Tanner Arey was the recipient of the SHAC Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award.