Linville receives Southwest District Media Service Award

Brown County Press sports editor recognized at UD Arena –

Staff report –

Wade Linville – sports editor of The Brown County Press, The News Democrat, and The Ripley Bee newspapers – was among those honored during halftime of the Southwest District Division I boys championship basketball game between Oak Hills and Wayne at University of Dayton Arena on March 10. Linville was one of two recipients of this year’s Southwest District Athletic Board Media Service Award sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association as part of the Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity Program. “It’s a great honor to receive this year’s Southwest District Media Service Award, but as every successful sports journalist knows, we can’t do it alone. It takes the assistance and support of some great athletic directors, coaches, players, co-workers, family, and others. I would like to thank all those who have supported me over the years,” said Linville. “I would also like to give special thanks to the Southwest District Athletic Board for selecting me as a winner of this year’s Media Award, and Western Brown Athletic Director and Southwest District Athletic Board member, Tim Cook, for his continued support.” Linville resides in Ripley with his wife of 23 years, Sharon Linville. They have two children, Kayla and Christian, who both attend local colleges. In more than a decade of working as a sports journalist in Brown County, Linville has received numerous awards for sports coverage, sports special sections, and sports photography. This marks the third sports journalism award Linville has received this year after receiving first place awards in the Class C Newspaper Division for both sports coverage and sports photography at this year’s Ohio News Media Association Hooper Awards Contest held in February for his work in The News Democrat newspaper during the 2016-17 school year. The other recipient of this year’s Southwest District Athletic Board Media Service Award was WLWT-TV Sports Anchor Elise Jesse.