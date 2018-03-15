Carolyn Kreiner (nee Menninger) died peacefully at home March 7, 2018 in Mount Orab at the age of 84.

Carolyn is survived by her children David (Sheila), Stephen, Daniel, Leonard (Becky), Bruce (Candace), Paul (Debbie), Andrea Wagner (John), Ernest, Edward (Kelli) and Susan Sarver (Jason), 25 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Hembrock and Patricia Wallman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Kenneth Kreiner.

Carolyn was born on June 10, 1933 in Price Hill to the late Edward and Anna Menninger. She was a dedicated housewife and a proud, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind an extended family of foster children, friends, neighbors and church members.

Carolyn was a parishioner at St. Michaels Catholic Church. She was a lifetime member of Wilson Sroufe VFW Post 9772 Ladies Auxiliary, and a former volunteer for the Mount Orab Life Squad.

Carolyn generously donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Her Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 19, 2018 at Saint Michaels Catholic Church, 220 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. A luncheon will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carolyn’s memory to either Saint Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, PO Box 279, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118 or Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care: https://crhcf.org/donate/ (choose memorial donation).