Roddy Scott will be missed

By Wade Linville –

The Ripley community is mourning the loss of Roderick “Roddy” Scott.

Scott, a man of many skills, died on Sunday, Feb. 18 due to injuries sustained during a fall while working at his home in Ripley. He was 71 years old.

Scott was well-known in Ripley for his strong faith in God, his talents as a craftsman, his willingness to help others, and his love of the outdoors…a community member who once served as mayor of Ripley and an animal lover who once owned a pet bear.

He loved spending time with his wife of 36 years, Debbie, and his son, Alan, who shared many of his skills and views on life.

“He believed people could change and truly have a change of heart. Roddy had a change of heart in the summer of 1982, he called it being ‘Born Again’…he was never the same,” Debbie Scott said of her late husband, who would minister members of the Ripley community.